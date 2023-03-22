SUNBURY — Shikellamy students are combining math and science while using their skills to build a robot that will be displayed at the high school later this year.
Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn said she was contacted last school year by STEM-Robotics Club advisor, Mike Geiswhite about the possibility of getting robotics kits for a group of computer science students that have shown interest.
“Student Nick Koontz and Mr. (Mike) Geiswhite shared a list of kits they thought would work,” she said.
“They also shared an interest in starting this STEM-Robotics Club so we established this in January and appointed (Mike) Geiswhite as a volunteer advisor.”
Murphy-Kahn said she loved the idea and wrote a Venture grant from First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP) for the amount of $1,200 for VEX EXP Robotics Education kits and it was granted.
Kahn said the district purchased two kits and the students just started building.
“The intended outcome is to utilize the engineering hardware and software to enhance the curriculum in our computer science classes,” she said. “The Robotics club will allow students opportunities to work on building robots to enter into robotic contests.”
Students are loving using their skills, Koontz said.
“This is so much fun and we are learning so much,” Koontz said. “This is a great project and everyone is excited to work on it.”
Utilizing robotics, students will acquire computer skills, programming, engineering, and math skills, Kahn said.
“Access to robotics will equip our students with activities to challenge our students in computer science classes,” she said. “Robotics will also provide opportunities for our students to engage in team learning experiences.”
Ninth-grade student, Isiah Austin, said he was also excited to be part of the club.
“It’s challenging and it’s making us think,” he said.
Student Roy Li, 15, said he is also enjoying the challenge.
“It’s a great project for us,” he said. ‘I can’t wait until we get to see it completed.”