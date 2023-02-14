Three members of the Shikellamy Forensics Team competed in a nationwide, virtual tournament earlier this month, all of them placing in the top two of their individual speech events.
Freshman Jace DiPerna and sixth-grader Egan Shimel both placed first. Sophomore Micah Shively took second.
Head coach Ellen Boyer said the forensics team had planned to travel to attend a different tournament over the weekend, but circumstances changed.
Instead, she entered three team members in a virtual California tournament hosted by the Professional Speech and Debate Association.
Two dozen schools from 11 states participated in the virtual event. Among them were also teams from Southern Lehigh and Mechanicsburg.
Shively placed second in high school humorous interpretation and said it was fun to compete from home.
DiPerna, who won high school prose, said competing virtually is a different experience, but it’s been beneficial to learn to adapt.
“It’s different from the in-person experience. I’m not sure whether it’s better or worse, but I’ve learned to just keep going,” he said. “Even when I mess up, I just try to keep going.”
Shimel received the top score in every round of middle school poetry, placing him first in the event.
“It’s been such a good experience to be part of the high school forensics team. Saturday was an amazing experience. I got to meet people who live in California and New York,” Shimel said. “I was so happy to hear that I won the tournament. I cannot wait for future tournaments and opportunities.”
Boyer said she was proud of the boys’ performances.
“I’m incredibly proud of all three students,” she said. “It was an awesome opportunity for them to compete with students from all across the country this early in their forensics experience. That is one positive thing that virtual tournaments have over in-person events.”