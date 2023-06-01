SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Class of 2023 will be remembered for many reasons, including being the very first class to enter the middle school, which opened its doors in 2016, and being the last class to graduate on the natural grass at the Shikellamy Stadium.
On Wednesday, the class of 201 students made their way onto the field just hours before construction crews are set to begin tearing out the old field and replace it with turf.
School board President Wendy Wiest delivered her speech to the class and reminded the students to take chances, stand for their beliefs, and to learn from mistakes.
“You’ll miss a deadline or fail a test, but this is how you will learn,” she told the class. “Stand up for what’s right, don’t lose sight of your ideals, and stay the course.”
The Shikellamy School District adopted a new slogan this past year, Be Real. Be You. Be Brave., and Wiest reminded the class, “once a Brave always a Brave.”
Valedictorian Emma Fetterman delivered her speech to the class of 2023 and said that during their time in the middle school they learned important skills.
“We learned time management skills,” Fetterman said. “We need to learn from what happened yesterday for tomorrow.”
Fetterman said the future is up to the individuals.
“We will all make an impact on our communities one way or another,” she said. “But never stop learning.”
High School Principal Marc Freeman spoke to the class and also reminded them to never stop learning.
“High school is a brief step in your journey of life,” he said. “Success is up to you and always learn something from someone.”
Freeman said students should also read.
“Read a book you like, a book you don’t like, but read often and a lot,” he said. “Be humble and be grateful. If you wish to be happy, then be grateful for what you have around you.”
Senior Claudia Bucher may have summed up the night with a message to the class of 2023.
“We are here all together at the same place one last time,” she said. “We are the authors and we get to decide what we do in the next chapter of our lives.”