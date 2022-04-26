HERSHEY — Some High ranking Pennsylvania State Police officers got a first-hand look at and were impressed by the new Shikellamy High School Law Enforcement Club on Tuesday.
Fifty student members of the group, launched earlier this year, had the opportunity to visit the Pennsylvania State Police Academy where up-and-coming troopers are trained and meet state police leadership.
"It was a great experience for the students and they really enjoyed themselves learning what it takes to become a trooper," said club leader and Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams, who retired in 2019 as a state police corporal specializing in homicide investigations. "I am very thankful to the state police and all of my former colleagues who made this possible for us to visit."
Williams set up a field trip to the State Police Academy in Hershey so club members could get a feel for what a trooper must go through before hitting the streets.
Students boarded a bus at 8 a.m. and made the trip down to Hershey where they were greeted by Pennsylvania State Police Academy Cpt. William Cawley and Lt. Jamal Pratt, who took the students through the facility.
"I was happy to be able to talk with the students and show them what troopers go through," Pratt said. "It was a great experience and I was glad to answer questions for retired Cpl. Shawn Williams' students."
Cawley said he was surprised at the number of students in the club.
"This is great to see, and I've known retired Cpl. Shawn Williams a long time and he is doing a great job," he said. "We were happy to have Shikellamy with us today."
Lt. Richard Nesbitt, commander of recruitment services with the Pennsylvania State Police, said he also joined the tour and talked with students.
Nesbitt gave Shikellamy students a brief speech inside the gym where troopers train with weights and exercises.
"I am so happy to see you all here with us today," he said. "I am also happy to see so many of you interested in this law enforcement club."
Nesbitt and Pratt explained to students that an average day for a training trooper is waking up at 3:30 a.m., running three miles, going to a classroom to learn, having 15-minutes to eat their meals, physical training in the evening and lights out by 10 p.m.
"Anyone want to join?" Pratt joked with the students. "This is a typical day here for our cadets."
Several other troopers who work inside the academy continued to join the tour throughout the day and talked with Williams and students.
Pratt took the club members to the horse barn and explained how state police often use the horses for large gatherings when state police are called to patrol. Pratt also brought the students to a trooper who was teaching how to use tactical gear and the use of a robot in order to enter a building and search for explosives.
Superintendent Jason Bendle praised Williams for his dedication to the district and club.
"Chief Williams once again provided an opportunity for Shikellamy students that was unique and extremely educational," Bendle said.
Shikellamy school board President Wendy Wiest said she was thrilled to learn students were going to the academy.
"Chief Williams continues to provide our students with extraordinary experiences," she said. "he has proven to be an outstanding addition to our district and continues to go above and beyond for the benefit of Shikellamy students."
Williams said he was proud of the students and looks forward to continuing the club and bringing more educational experiences to the district.
"I think everyone enjoyed themselves and seeing what a state trooper has to go through is eye-opening," he said. "I plan on coming back next year and adding some more activities in the future."
Shikellamy senior Aiden Kline said he enjoyed the day.
"I thought it was great because it really shows you a side you don’t see," he said. "We all see the videos of people training but it's nothing like seeing it in person."
Senior Gillian Kramer said she was impressed with the facility.
"I never knew the cadets took care of the horses and did chores," she said. "This really showed a side we don't see and how difficult it really is. You really have to have a good mindset to make it through."
Freshman Logan Wiest said he is interested in a career in law enforcement.
"This showed us what it is really like," he said. "I learned a lot."