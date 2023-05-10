SUNBURY — The future looks bright for entrepreneurs in the Valley after an Oaklyn Elementary School guidance counselor hosted a career day for students Wednesday.
Guidance Counselor Jessica Spaide put together the event that featured 20 Valley business owners working together to give kindergarten through second-grade students a chance to see various careers in action.
"It's not the same to just stand in front of the students and tell them about a job when we can bring those jobs to life," Spaide said. "We had a great turnout and the students are enjoying seeing the different careers that are out there."
Various businesses, including Chris Reis State Farm Insurance, the Americus Hose Co., the Pennsylvania State Police, and others joined the list of participants, but the two standouts for students were a trucking company and the world-famous Squeeze In restaurant.
"I loved the hot dog guy," first-grader Liam Hoey said. "Because I love hot dogs."
Classmate Lucas Adams agreed.
"The hot dog guy was my favorite, then I liked seeing all the logs on the truck," he said.
Ryan Romig, owner of Maxx Transportation, talked to students in front of the log-hauling truck. He said he was happy to participate in the event.
"It's great to show them what we do," he said.
Squeeze In owner Chris Snyder said he was honored to be asked to participate.
"I am so happy to be a part of this today and see all the students having a good time learning about what people do," he said.
Oaklyn Elementary Principal Steve Renn said the career fair was a great experience for students.
"All of the presenters were excellent at delivering information about specific careers geared toward younger age groups," he said.
"We want to thank everyone and guidance counselor Jessica Spaide for all of her hard work."
The day was summed up by Spaide.
"This was a success and it's just great to see all the students paying attention and learning all the wonderful careers out there."
Priestley Elementary School, in Northumberland, hosts another career day later Thursday.