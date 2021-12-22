SUNBURY — Students at Chief Shikellamy Elementary School wrote more than 300 letters of support for a dinosaur fossil to be installed at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Those letters were presented on Wednesday to vertebrate paleontologist Barry James, of Sunbury, and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver during a ceremony at the school science center, 338 Memorial Drive, Sunbury. The letters will be sent to the congressman and woman in the nation's capital, urging them to vote to accept a six-foot Diplodocus dinosaur femur bone to be placed on display in the capitol building.
"To encourage a positive vote, students at Chief Shikellamy School have written letters to the senators stating the importance of being able to see and touch the real leg bone of a dinosaur found on American land," said James, co-owner of Prehistoric Journeys with his wife April James. "These students of a wonderful small city in Pennsylvania are using their knowledge and experience by expressing to elected leaders and to the public just how important it is for all kids visiting the nation's Capitol to stand beside and touch a real dinosaur femur — the upper leg bone. Their photos and visits to Washington, D.C., will be remembered forever."
Both the House and Senate must vote to allow the fossil to be displayed permanently in the Capitol.
During a brief ceremony with school administrators, officials, teachers, and parents, James unveiled the femur at the science center in the school lobby. James was instrumental in providing fossils, including another sauropod femur, and replicas for the school in September 2015. The center features life-sized replica of a Tyrannosaurus rex skull, 30 unique fossils and a pelvic bone of a sauropod.
A diplodocus is a long-necked herbivorous dinosaur that lived 150 million years ago during the Jurassic period. It was more than 88-feet long — longer than a line of seven cars — and weighed 11 tons, or slightly more than two African elephants. This particular fossil was found in Colorado, James said.
James spoke of the importance of coming together through the fossil and children.
"This fossilized dinosaur bone can be the centerpiece for the rest of our nation so they will understand that children and families across America are connected," said James. "We are all one nation under God with liberty and justice for all. We need to respect and have compassion for everyone."
Nine fourth-grade students also read their letters of support aloud. Fourth-grade student Lianna Curry said she wants other people to have the opportunity to experience the fossils.
"It was here thousands of years ago and we get to see it," she said.
Delaney Strouse, a fourth-grade student, said she is fascinated with dinosaurs.
"It's amazing to think how big these creatures are and they were actually moving at some point," she said. "I want some kids to have the opportunity to be able to be fascinated with them too."
Landon Lawrence, a fourth-grade student, said no other children get to see dinosaur bones at their schools.
"It's so big, and we get to touch it," he said.
The late state Rep. Merle Phillips and his successor, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, worked closely with James to bring the temporary display of 84-foot-long Apollo the Bronto Diplodocus to the State Capitol in 2010. Culver said dinosaur fossils are loved by children and adults alike.
"The kids are learning about fossils and advocating for themselves," Culver said. "The lessons for them have been all encompassing. What a great opportunity for them."
Barry and April James and their team have worked on more than 155 dinosaurs and extinct mammal skeletons on their property outside Sunbury. Their work includes Tristan the Tyrannosaurus rex, the 41-foot-long, 15-foot-tall skeleton — the replica skull is displayed at Chief Shikellamy; Apollo the Bronto Diplodocus that was displayed in the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg and the Sunbury National Guard Armory in 2010; and Einstein the Apatosaurus that was initially exhibited in Dubai followed by setting it up at a new museum in Monterey, Mexico, in 2007.
They also work closely with Drake's Dinosaur Designs, LLC, a new business in Sunbury owned and operated by Drake Katranyi-Moore. The company sells real and replica dinosaur bones and primitive fossils, children books, coloring books and t-shirts.
Barry James encouraged all citizens to email their federal congressmen and woman to ask for the vote to be passed.