SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle is defending his email exchange with Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious in which the two officials discuss not telling the public about the waiving of permit fees for the district's stadium project.
Bendle emailed Brosious in June, asking him to waive $2,400 in permitting fees, after Brosious already waived $24,000 in permitting fees without council approval.
In the exchange, Bendle said the permitting fees were a "crazy amount of money," and that he wanted to get the $24,000 in fees waived.
“Do you know that the permitting costs of the stadium project are just under $60K?,” Bendle wrote. “The permitting costs for the Chief project were $11K and the project cost for Chief were more. In my experience, this is a crazy amount of money for such. Is there anything you can do about this? Thanks for consideration.”
Brosious responded and said it wasn’t his decision, but he would talk to the code department.
On June 21, Brosious responded that he had spoken with Councilman John Barnhart, who oversees the code department.
“We had a very long discussion about the permitting fees for the stadium project. We both agreed that it would be in the best interest of the citizens of Sunbury and the school district that we waive the city portion of the permitting fees,” Brosious wrote.
Brosious asked Bendle to not speak in public about waiving the fees, so others did not make the same request. Bendle agreed and said he would not tell anyone.
The district has since paid the $2,400 in fees, but may also be writing a check for the $24,000, city officials said.
"Originally we received permitting costs in the amount of $70,000 for buildings only for stadium and that was big number," Bendle said. "We worked with the city’s firm and architect to ensure accuracy and it came to approximately $59,000."
Bendle said that's when he reached out to Brosious.
"I reached out to see if anything could be done to reduce costs as I do it for everything," Bendle said. "I try to reduce costs for the district and taxpayers at every turn."
Bendle said he reached out to Brosious as the mayor of Sunbury, even though Brosious is a teacher employed in the Shikellamy School District.
"If that is the wrong person for the city then that person should have directed me to who I should have reached out to," Bendle said.
"Josh (Brosious) communicated back they would waive the fees and I assumed they went through the processes of approval."
Bendle said the two did talk about not discussing the waiving of the fees publicly, but that he does that for the good of taxpayers.
"That’s no difference on my end than someone who donates anonymously," Bendle said. "It is like a vendor saying we will give you this cost, but don’t talk about it, it's saving the district and taxpayers some money."
Bendle said he asked for the waiving of the fees and the city could have said no.
"If the answer was no then we pay it and move on," he said. "From my end, I will always try to reduce costs in all categories for the district. I respect if they couldn’t have waived that but that is between them."
Councilman Jim Eister said Bendle asking a district employee to waive the fees was "iffy."
Councilman John Barnhart said he had no idea Brosious was not going to bring the request before City Council for a vote.
City officials are now saying they will discuss the matter and make a decision on whether Shikellamy will have to pay the fees.
City Controller Jerome Alex asked Shikellamy board director Slade Shreck if the board knew anything about the request, to which Shreck responded, "no comment."
Brosious defended the move and said he was trying to help out the district and that waiving the original $24,000 did not cost taxpayers a penny.
Brosious said past practices of waiving fees was done so he just assumed it could be done.
The Shikellamy Stadium project has ballooned to $7.7 million — up from the original estimated price of $5.4 million — for complete renovations, a turf playing field and a new track.
The stadium closed its gates on June 1 just after the high school graduation ceremony as Phase 1 of the project started with the removal of the old grass field in preparation of installing a turf surface and track.
The stadium is set to open on Sept. 1.