SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District JROTC leader position has now been funded, days after Superintendent Jason Bendle petitioned the Army for answers.
JROTC Bart Wagner resigned on Nov. 8 according to Bendle because Wagner was not receiving compensation.
"I am pleased that the Army has been able to process LTC Wagner's certification," Bendle said Wednesday. "Unfortunately, the time of the letter followed the resignation of LTC Wagner. The District mailed a copy of the letter to LTC Wagner to ensure that he is aware of his processed request."
Bendle said he is not sure Wagner will come back to his position.
Bendle said the district continued to pay Wagner what it believed was half of his salary, which came to $35,000 per year.
In a letter written by Bendle to state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and state Sen. John Gordner, Wagner was quoted saying, “The Army originally told me there would be a five-week certification process and we are now at 15 weeks and two days. I appreciate the district’s generosity in pay but I am among the lowest-paid members of the faculty and am working two evenings a week and at least one day every other weekend.”
The program will continue to run under First Sgt. Dan Alderson, Bendle said until further notice.