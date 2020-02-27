SUNBURY — A Shikellamy high school student is under investigation after Superintendent Jason Bendle said the pupil sent an email to the other high school students with a video game file attached called "Spy Kids-Game Over."
Bendle said he was made aware of the possible threat by High School principal Marc Freeman. Freeman immediately brought the student into his office for questioning, Bendle said.
"We are investigating this and we have found nothing of any concern or threatening in any manner," Bendle said. "We are communicating this in an effort for full disclosure."
The video game is based on a movie that has a child attempting to save his sister and world from an evil villain, according to video game websites.
"The student is being punished and these types of things will not be tolerated," Bendle said.
The school district posted information about the incident on its social media site and made a call to parents to inform them of the incident.
Bendle said the school was not placed on lockdown and there is no danger or threat to any students or staff.