SUNBURY — About 50 members of the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) are picketing outside of the school district's administration building this morning.
The union represents 63 employees, including classroom aides, lunchroom aides and secretaries. They are lined up along both sides of Bridge Avenue on Packer Island.
“The district is being unreasonable with demands on our union, and unrealistic on us,” union president Jody Kovaschetz said before the work stoppage began Friday morning.
According to district Solicitor Mike Levin, the school board and the union have been negotiating a new contract since January 2020. Negotiations fell through and both sides are at a standstill, leaving the district to ask for a professional service company to submit proposals to fill the spots of aides and secretaries, according to Levin.
Kovaschetz attended Thursday’s school board meeting but directors did not address the planned strike.
This week, Superintendent Jason Bendle said schools would remain open during the strike.