SUNBURY — Members of the Shikellamy School District support staff packed the school board meeting Wednesday night to continue to tell directors they want to negotiate a contract.
About 60 people, including members of the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association, attended the meeting. Eight of them spoke to the board explaining why the union deserves a new contract.
The union, made up of district classroom aides, lunchroom aides and secretaries, went on strike May 14 and went back to work this past Tuesday.
Recently retired teacher Dianne Sones spoke to the board and explained that when the pandemic hit, the teachers and support staff kept the district going.
“These are the real heroes through all of this,” she said. “And it appears you as the board do not respect us.”
According to Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz, the 63-person union is seeking only a fair deal with modest wage increases and has been working without a contract since 2019.
“The school board’s proposals continue to be unrealistic,” she said. “Their proposal substantially reduces wages and health care coverage whereas the association’s proposal provides modest wage increases to current hourly rates.”
Kovaschetz said the next session is on June 7 and even though school board put out a timeline of events, what is missing, Kovaschetz said, is why the union keeps rejecting offers.
Removing the no-subcontracting clause, an option the district is considering currently, giving up a right to file a grievance, and finding a way for the union to give back $500,000, which Kovaschetz said is unrealistic, and health care reductions, are issues that neither union nor the district is budging on.
In February, the district received a proposal to subcontract the professional services from an outside agency, ESS, of New Jersey, which board members originally said would be $725,000 less expensive than what the district pays to the union employees, according to a release from the district.
Business Manager Brian Manning said the district pays $2.047 million to the support staff and the new number the district would be saving if the union were to accept the maximum pay wage of $15 would be $510,000.
School board members sat and listened to the public comment and as of Wednesday night, a vote to outsource the jobs has yet to be taken or even put on an agenda.
“The school board violated the contract by beginning the subcontracting process and is now using the ESS bid to punish its loyal and dedicated employees,” Kovaschetz said. “Our next negotiation session is June 7 and it is the school board’s turn to provide a proposal.”
According to a press release by the Shikellamy School District, there have been 12 negotiation sessions since November 2019.
The first occurred in February 2020 when the district offered 25-cents-per-hour pay raises and a change in the deductible in health care. Currently, employees are paying a zero deductible while the district wanted them to contribute $250 for a single person and $750 for a family. The offer was rejected by the union.
In June 2020, the district offered 30-cents-an-hour pay raises and, again, asked the union to contribute to health care costs, but the offer was rejected, according to the press release.
In January, the district maintained its offer of 30-cent raises, and the union contributing to health care costs, but the offer was rejected, according to the press release.
District officials said all current employees would be given the opportunity to interview for their positions from the outside agency and that the board of directors was willing to start employees at a starting wage of $15 an hour to any employee hired who was making that rate or higher, according to the release.
Board members have not said whether or not they are leaning toward outsourcing but wanted to get a price before making any decisions.
The board meets again on June 16 and will adopt its final budget for 2021-22, which includes a 2 mill tax increase.