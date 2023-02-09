SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District taxpayers will finally get a chance to vote on whether they will switch from a tax dependent on their occupation to one based on their earnings after an unanimous vote by school board directors Thursday night.
The question will be placed on the Nov. 7 General Election ballot and voters will get the chance to make the switch if they choose.
"We are only given so many options as a board to modernize how we collect taxes," Director Mike Stender said. "Now our citizens have a voice in whether we choose a new path or maintain the current occupational tax."
Superintendent Jason Bendle and Business Manager Brian Manning explained the issue during a public hearing Thursday before the school board vote.
The authorization to eliminate occupational assessment taxes was outlined in Optional Occupation Tax Elimination Act 24 of 2001, and was later recast in Act 511 in 2008, officials said.
It allows school districts to use specified calculations to determine the earned income tax rate that would be assessed if the occupational assessment tax is replaced. Individuals would be taxed on what they earn, not a job title. School officials said the rate is about 1 percent of earnings.
The last time the board voted on the issue was in 2015. With a 3-3 vote, the measure failed.
Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Milton and Danville have all implemented the change, called Act 130.
Manning said Act 130 would replace the way things are done now, not eliminate it.
Manning said employers would have to comply so that the tax then comes directly from paychecks.
The change would eliminate the one-time bill for taxpayers and creates a pay-as-you-go system, Manning said.
Manning also said this gives the taxpayer the ability to pay based on income.
"Earned income tax is seen as a fairer tax by most," Manning told the board when the discussions first began.
He explained that currently an individual whose job title is a manger and making $25,000 per year pays the same as a person with the same title who makes $100,000 per year.
The switch would fix that, officials said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano attended the meeting on behalf of the county and told the board the switch is something that needs to be done because it makes it fair to all taxpayers.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and Councilman Ric Reicher also attended and told the board the switch would level the field for taxpayers.
"This is the best move for our residents," Brosious said. "This is the fairest thing for our taxpayers."
Sunbury Councilman Jim Eister also attended the meeting and said he was in favor of the switch for district residents.
Sunbury resident Brian Betz said the switch would automatically bring in more money to the district because it would now come out of people's paychecks. He said the current method hopes people are honest by placing themselves on the tax rolls and making the end of the year payment based on their classifications.
Director Slade Shreck said he was happy the district is moving forward and hopes the public will take the time to research the issue.
Manning agreed and said the tax switch will be beneficial to some and not others.
"This is the fairest way for everyone," Director Jenna Eister Whitaker said.
Manning said the district would post the slide show from the public meeting on the district's website in the next few days.