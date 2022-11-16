SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District Title I coordinator Wendy Arnold continues to think of ways to engage students and families and on Wednesday she held a 400-person tailgate party inside the high school gymnasium.
Title I is a federally funded program intended to provide assistance to districts for students to improve educational opportunities.
By 5:30 p.m. the gym was packed with students and parents and Arnold, several staff from the district, and Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn were prepared with pizza, drinks and a fun night for families.
"I am absolutely thrilled to see our older students here helping out and meeting with the children," Murphy-Kahn said.
One of those students, Luke Wetzel, 16, a junior, said he wanted to help the younger students enjoy the night.
"It's a lot of fun and a great way to get everyone together so they can play and enjoy their night," he said. "I'm happy to be here."
Chief Shikellamy students Lilyana Watkins, 8, and Lyla Lewis, 10, both said they were enjoying the night.
"This is a lot of fun," Watkins said. "I am enjoying playing the games."
Lewis agreed.
"I like being here with my friends," she said.
The event was planned by the Title I team, led by Arnold, who said the district staff did an amazing job handling the crowd
Arnold said the events are made to bring families together.
"It was a great night," Arnold said. "We are so happy to see so many families come out."
The purpose of the Title I Program is to ensure that all children have an equal and significant opportunity to obtain a high-quality education.