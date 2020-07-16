Shikellamy will adopt a monthly COVID-19 reopening plan once school resumes.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the current plans are starting plans and will be fluid each month.
Under the starting plans, parents will be able to choose between two options for students — in-person classes or classes through the online virtual academy.
There are nearly 300 people on the Zoom call for the meeting discussing the reopening plan and a vote to select an architect for the Chief Shikellamy building project.
