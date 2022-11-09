SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District will be getting upgrades as board directors will be approving a new phone system inside classrooms.
Technology director Dale Martin and Police Chief Shawn Williams want to take precautions by adding a new classroom phone system which will allow for more private communications and emergency situations.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Wednesday during a Shikellamy board meeting that he spoke with Williams and Martin, and the three discussed upgrading the classroom phone lines for teachers and administrators in emergency situations for the high school and elementary schools in the district.
Bendle said the district would need to spend roughly $65,300 for the upgrades, but said it’s well worth the money.
Bendle said the new system wouldn’t be put in place until next school year.
Martin said the phones will make it easier for teachers, administrators and police to communicate if needed.
“Everyone I talked to said this is a game changer,” Martin told the board Thursday night. Williams said the new system will provide a much more efficient system in case of emergencies.
Director Wendy Wiest said she was in favor of getting the new system. The board agreed to take action on the purchase and installation at the December board meeting.
The board also listened to Lori Garman as she spoke about the Shikellamy Braves Foundation's backpack program.
Garman said on Nov. 29 during National Giving Day the foundation will be accepting donations for the program, which allows the foundation to purchase food for children.
Bendle said anyone can donate money and the district would accept it on behalf of the foundation.
The district and the foundation are currently working to iron out details on a capital campaign to attempt to raise $1 million for the new Shikellamy sports complex, which includes a turf field and new track, according to officials.
The Shikellamy Braves Foundation, a 501(c)(3), was created in 2014 to assist in the funding of student projects and programs that could not occur without the assistance from alumni, friends, community members and businesses, according to its mission statement.