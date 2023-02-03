SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Stadium will have turf when the 2023 fall sports season is underway, possibly before the season kicks off.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the board met with representatives from ELA Sport, of State College, and the group said barring any issues, the turf field would be in place within the first two weeks of the start of the season, which includes multiple sports that can use the field — football, soccer and field hockey.
"We may have to play a game or so on the road to start," Bendle said, of the football team. "But we are preparing for it to be ready for the fall."
The field will also be receiving upgrades and new bathrooms but Bendle said those projects will not be completed by the start of the season.
The field will also receive a new six-lane track after core tests showed the existing track needs to be replaced.
The $5.2 million project is set to begin in the spring, officials said.
Bendle said the district continues to work with the Schrader Group, of Lancaster, and ELA Sport, to get the ball rolling this spring.
The district went with six lanes instead of eight because of the cost difference, officials said.
Bendle said the price of the new complex will increase some because the track had to be completely replaced but he wasn’t sure what the difference would be just yet.
According to Todd Smith, project manager for ELA Sports, adding two more lanes to the track would cost $750,000 to $1.2 million because there would need to be alterations to the visitor bleachers side and additional pedestrian access.
The other issues would be grading challenges for paving and pedestrian travel, he said.
Not that the project couldn’t be done, but the cost is extremely more, Bendle said.
According to Business Manager Brian Manning, the district has $4.2 million of the funds in capital reserves and a construction fund, so taxpayers would not have to expect a tax increase to foot the bill.
The remaining $800,000 and an additional $200,000 for lighting would be raised through a campaign held by the Braves Foundation.
Directors agreed they would let the foundation handle the campaign and would spend only the money they raised on the project.
Turf has been the topic of discussion for many years in the district, and ELA Sport representatives said the cost if the district decided to just install turf would be $2.5 million with the infrastructure and utilities.
The additional $2.7 million is for the additions of buildings to the complex.
Representatives of ELA told the board the turf would need to be replaced in 10 to 12 years, but the cost would be $500,000.
Bendle said the track season would not be impacted — because construction would not start until after the season — but graduation will be moved.
Bendle and the board agreed graduation will be held on the practice fields near the stadium so the ceremony would remain on campus.