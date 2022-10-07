SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District and its police chief are preparing for an active shooter training session that will include 35 officers from across Valley police departments.
Chief Shawn Williams told the Shikellamy school board he has organized a "LASER" active shooter training session for June that will consist of an instructor from Louisiana State University.
LASER is short for "Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response" which is a two-day program combining lecture and skills-based training, according to the program.
"This will include 35 officers from all over and we are also working with the Pennsylvania State Police on this event," Williams, a retired corporal in the state police, said.
"We want to continue to be prepared for any and all events and this is a great way to get the most updated training."
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said Williams continues to stay ahead in the school's police department.
"He (Williams) is constantly coming up with new ideas," Bendle told the board.
Williams also told the board he is working out a way to bring the Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD) club back to the district.
Williams was part of the administrative team at the district to present "upcoming goals" after director Lori Garman asked them to take the time so the board can hear what plans are in the works.
Garman said she understood the project took time but it is for the benefit of the students inside the district.
Williams also told directors he and High School Principal Marc Freeman are working on tightening security measures which include adding vape detectors inside the schools.
Bendle said he and Williams have also been working on a unified safety procedure across the district.
Williams said the district's protocols are working well but he wants to improve the plan.
"We want to make sure each building in the district is following the same procedures," Williams said.
Williams said the various police departments that will participate in the active shooter training are Sunbury, where Williams works as a part-time officer, Northumberland, Point Township, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, and others are being invited. Williams said state police troopers from various barracks will also be in attendance for the training.
Williams said he will announce the date of the event closer to the spring.