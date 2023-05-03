SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will approve the spending of $34,000 from a $47,680 Safe Schools Targeted Grant to install 20 vape detectors in the high school and middle school.
Superintendent Jason Bendle told the school board the district, through district police Chief Shawn Williams, applied for the grant in November 2022 and received notification they were awarded the funds in a news release from Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Bendle said that $34,000 of the grant will be spent on the detectors and they will begin to be placed in the schools over the summer.
Williams said the detectors are also educational for students and will act as a deterrent to using vapes in schools.
District officials say Williams, Bendle and Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy Kahn all met and worked on the grant application together.
Williams said one vape detector is already installed at the high school and has been working to perfection.
“The detectors also measure loud noises (like a fight), environmental air quality, and are tamper resistant,” he said. “This will also reduce tobacco use and identify vapes that utilize marijuana.”
Williams and high school Principal Marc Freeman also plans on using the money to buy signage for the high school.
Directors on Tuesday during a work session also agreed to change the name of Grace S Beck Elementary School to the Grace S. Beck Learning Center.
The elementary school was voted closed last year and students will be going to Chief Shikellamy in the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
Directors also agreed to not spend any additional money on upgraded turf for the new field being installed at the stadium as part of the sports complex construction.
The upgraded turf would have cost the district an additional $66,000, but directors agreed because the turf would not last any longer than the original turf the district decided to purchase.
Directors also agreed to walk the complex and see where to place a turf javelin runway, if they plan to do so.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. May 9 at the Administration Building on Packer Island.