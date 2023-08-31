SUNBURY — Shikellamy football fans will no longer be able to enter home games at halftime for free, according to district officials.
Officials made the announcement via social media on Wednesday to inform fans the gates to the Braves Stadium, on Stadium Drive, will be locked and all individuals wanting to enter the game will have to pay the $5 entry fee for adults and $3 fee for students throughout the game.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said students will still be able to use their honor student IDs, senior citizens will still be able to fill out the proper forms to gain entry for free, and nothing will change, except that the gates will be locked for the course of the entire game.
Bendle said the decision was made after discussion with other district officials and several safety meetings that were held throughout the summer.
Bendle said leaving the gates open and unattended posed a safety concern and with the new policy, gatekeepers and security personnel will be able to monitor and control the crowd more effectively.
The Braves will play their first home game Friday night at 7 p.m. on a new turf field before the stadium will close its gates for 21 days so the installation of a new track will have time to cure.