SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Braves football team will play their Sept. 1 home game on the new turf, according to district officials.
Superintendent Jason Bendle told the school board Thursday that he was informed by construction crews the turf will be ready for the Braves first home game but the next two games will be played at Shamokin at a cost of $620 for the use of the field.
Bendle said Athletic Director Tim Foor worked out a deal with Shamokin after the schedules matched where Shamokin was on the road on Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, thus leaving the field open for use.
Foor said he spoke with Shamokin officials and was able to iron out a plan in case the new field at Shikellamy wasn't ready.
Bendle said two games can't be played at home because the new track will be placed during that time period and it needs 21 days to cure before people can walk on the new surface.
Bendle also asked the board if they would consider giving a percentage of the gate money to the booster clubs because they will lose funds during the games played in Shamokin.
Shikellamy will control the ticket gate and also have the chance to use one of the food stands to help the booster club, Bendle told the board.
Shamokin School Director Ed Griffiths said he was happy to help out Shikellamy.
"We will do anything we have to in order to help the kids," he said.
The $7.7 million stadium project got underway June 1.