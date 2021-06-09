Fellow classmates, faculty members, parents and families:
"It's kind of fun to do the impossible." Many of you may recognize this quote as once being said by the late Walt Disney. After being rejected for loans from over 300 banks, he finally did his impossible and opened Disney land in 1955. After so many failures, he finally succeeded, and today, his theme parks and movie studios gross billions of dollars a year.
Everyone has their impossible. for some, it was this past year of online schooling. For others, it's balancing schoolwork, jobs, and social life. Others have not found their impossible yet.
For me, this speech is my impossible. For those who don't know me, I hate public speaking, so this is one of the hardest things I've had to do this year.
However, it isn't just reading this speech that was hard. Writing this speech was just as difficult for me. In a strange but cliche way, I feel like most of my life has been leading up to this moment, and I feel as if I still do not have the right words to say or the right way to say them.
I've searched for hours, watching famous graduation speeches and attempting to find the right words, but it truly felt like an impossible task. No matter how big or small though, we must all face our "impossibles" and conquer them.
This past year, we have had a lot of "impossibles." This pandemic we have been battling for the past year has caused most of them.
Online schooling for most people has been impossible, and in-person schooling — between masks and shields — has not been any easier.
For the Class of 2021, especially, this year has been impossible. We lost key senior moments such as our class trip and our Donkey Basketball game. however, our class's impossible that we conquered was having at least some of our key events. We still had our homecoming, prom, bonfire, and graduation. We managed to conquer at least one impossible.
Life itself has a lot of "impossibles." For some, such as myself, it's learning that you don't need everybody to like you. Others, it's learning to be comfortable not fitting in with the "normal."
Walt Disney once said that, "The more you like yourself, the less you are like anyone else, which makes you unique."
This quote holds true for everybody. Especially in our generation, not caring about what others think of you and learning to care more about how you perceive yourself can make you stand out in a crowd.
At first, to some people, that may seem scary. Who would voluntarily stand out when you could blend in? But once you learn how to embrace yourself, nobody else in the room will matter. They will all fade away, and it will only be you because yo are all that matters.
With this, I encourage all of you to chase your dreams. Anything you dream of — even if you think it is out of your reach — is possible. Whatever you want to do with your future — whether you want to be an artist, a lawyer, an astronaut, a CEO, a politician, an author, a doctor — you can do it if you believe in yourself.
People have been accomplishing their dreams and their "impossibles" since the beginning of time. Walt Disney is only one example.
Any of you could be the next example. If you have the courage to stand out, if you have the will to be yourself, if you have the strength to chase your dreams — you can do anything you put your mind to.
I would like to finish this by thanking all of you. Over the past years, whether you realized it or not, everything you have done has pushed me to be the person I am today.
I would like to thank my friends and family for being there for me the past years. Thank you to my teachers for always believing in me, form Mrs. Williams in kindergarten to my college professors this year. Thank you to my siblings for always pushing me to be the best version of myself and thank you to my parents for always encouraging me to do the best I can, even when I felt like giving up.
The last piece of advice that I am going to leave you with is one last quote by Walt Disney. This quote is one of my favorite quotes of all time, and I do hope that you heed his advice. "All your dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them."
Thank you.