SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District bonfire will return to the stadium on Sunday after a two-year hiatus.
The popular event was held at Spyglass Ridge Winery for the past two years because of COVID-19. School director Slade Shreck said the event will return to campus starting Sunday at 6 p.m.
“Everyone is excited,” he said. “The bonfire is a tradition and we wanted the kids to be able to back to the stadium this year to enjoy the night.”
The Shikellamy braves will face off against the Mifflinburg Wildcats on Friday night at the Braves Stadium in the annual Homecoming game.
Shreck said he wanted to “split the difference” between the homecoming game and senior week. Sunday was the best time for the bonfire and the activities.
“We wanted everyone to be able to enjoy this,” he said.
The night will include a performance by the Shikellamy Braves Marching Band, several flag football games, and a bonfire that is being prepared by 40 seniors, Shreck said.
Also during the final flag football game, there will be guest referees, including Ron Pratt, Mike Hoover, and Ron Marshall, Shreck said.
The concession stands will be open. The event is free for the public to attend.
School director Wendy Wiest said she is happy the students will get to enjoy the night on campus.
"We are thrilled to be bringing this event back bigger and better to the Shikellamy stadium," she said. "There will be activities for everyone and a great opportunity to show your Braves spirit. We hope to have a great turnout from the community."
The bonfire is set to be lit at around 8 p.m., Shreck said.