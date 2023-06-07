SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn is now the new superintendent at Greenwood School District, in Millerstown.
Murphy-Kahn, who spent the last 20 years at Shikellamy, became assistant superintendent in 2021, gave her notice to the board and Superintendent Jason Bendle, saying she had the opportunity to lead a district and wanted to take on the challenge.
She was appointed as superintendent by the Greenwood school board in a 9-0 vote Wednesday night.
"I am excited for my new opportunity to lead the Greenwood School District," she said. "I want to let everyone know how much I have enjoyed my time at Shikellamy for the last 20 years. I have learned a great deal from all of my experiences as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and as an assistant superintendent."
Greenwood has a total enrollment of about 700 students, which Murphy-Kahn said is perfect because she loves meeting every student.
“This is the first time Greenwood has had to search for a superintendent from outside the district in 30 years,” Board President Gil Davis said. “The Board was truly dedicated to this process, and we were encouraged by the quality of candidates, and we were committed to ensuring the next leader would move us forward but continue the culture and mission of Greenwood. The feedback from the staff discussions and community surveys were also helpful in guiding our decision. Dr. Murphy-Kahn is an excellent fit for Greenwood.”
Prior to becoming the assistant superintendent, Murphy-Kahn served as Shikellamy Middle School principal.
Murphy-Kahn made a huge impact at Shikellamy throughout her career but in 2021 she opened the doors to district students to a whole new world when she implemented the 7Mindsets program last year.
The 7Mindsets program is designed to promote self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
Known as "Dr. MK" by her colleagues and students, school director Jennifer Wetzel said the district will suffer a great loss with her departure.
"Dr. MK has been such a valuable leader for Shikellamy in so many ways," she said. "She is always there to guide us from a curriculum standpoint, assisting the teachers and listening to what is needed in the classrooms for our students. She is always well versed in technology and how it can better deliver education the right way."
Wetzel said Murphy-Kahn, most importantly, was always 100-percent dedicated to students.
"No matter what the situation, students mental health, academic performance and well-being in and out of a school were always her priority, and we are going to miss her. We wish her nothing but the best with her new opportunity, no doubt she will do a wonderful job."
Murphy-Kahn said she will always be around to help Shikellamy and is only a phone call away.
District secretary to the board, Beth Zeigler, said it is a bittersweet moment, that Shikellamy has to say farewell.
"Her unwavering commitment, exceptional talents, and remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on our district," Zeigler said. "Throughout her tenure, Mary has been a beacon of inspiration, consistently raising the bar with her dedication and passion. I can say with great confidence that Shikellamy stands firmly behind Dr MK, cheering her on every step of the way. Our loss is Greenwood’s gain."
Murphy-Kahn will remain with Shikellamy until the end of June when she will take over her new role at Greenwood.
"My love for Shikellamy will last forever," she said. "I have so much respect for all those past and present that have been a part of the Shikellamy School District family."