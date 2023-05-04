SUNBURY — Members of the Shikellamy School District Junior National Honors Society put down the books and grabbed shovels Thursday in order to get the Fort Discovery Playground ready for summer.
Shikellamy Middle School teachers Lindy Witnmer and Koebi Emerich, along with former Sunbury Mayor David Persing and several volunteers, helped 40 students prepare the playground with new mulch for children to be able to visit the playground and enjoy.
"I think it's great that every year we have a group of students and volunteers that continue to show up and help get the playground ready," Persing said.
"They get to appreciate the hard work that goes into getting the playground ready," he said.
Aiyawah Reid, 14, said she was happy to help.
"I wanted to come here and help with whatever they needed to get done," she said.
Sarah Bonowicz, 14, agreed.
"I wanted to help get the playground ready for everyone," she said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious, who also teaches at the Shikellamy Middle School, in Northumberland, said he was proud of his students for helping Sunbury.
"It's great seeing the students volunteering to come clean the park and prepare it for the summer," he said. "Many of the students talked about memories at Fort Augusta as a kid. I want to thank Lindy Whitmer and everyone who got these students involved in the community. This is a success story of how everyone is coming together in Sunbury to make it a better place for all."
Macie Long, 14, said she had no problems picking up a shovel and helping.
"We all wanted to help with whatever we could to get the playground ready," she said.
Persing said the Fort Discovery preparation occurs every May and volunteers continue to help.
"It's just so nice to see everyone working together," he said.