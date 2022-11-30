SELINSGROVE — Northumberland resident Jean Long typically mails out Christmas packages the second week of December to make sure they reach their destination before the holiday.
"I send them at least the second week of the month to my son in Mississippi," she said.
That's a good time to be mailing out holiday presents and packages, according to Pete Davidson, co-owner of the Ship Zone, 2078 N. Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove.
"The general thought is the earlier, the better," he said of when to mail packages to ensure they arrive by Dec. 25. Typically, he said, it takes five days to send a package from the East Coast to the West Coast.
The peak mailing times to ensure on-time arrival for Christmas are between Dec. 12 and 16, he said.
"There's always someone who will do it last-minute and we can deal with an overnight delivery, but it is expensive," said Davidson.
The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEX post recommended holiday shipping deadlines on their websites.
For all states, except Alaska and Hawaii, the postal service recommends mailing no later than Dec. 17 for regular or first-class service to reach their destination by Dec. 25. Priority mail packages should be sent out by Dec. 19 and, at an even higher cost, last-minute packages can be sent out Friday, Dec. 23, through the post office through Priority Mail Express.
UPS and FedEX recommend sending out packages no later than Dec. 22 for a Dec. 25 arrival.
At the Ship Zone, Davidson and his wife, Patricia Davidson, provide a variety of services.
Patricia Davis recalls several custom shipments, including one patron who requested three-dozen home-baked cookies be individually wrapped before shipping.
"We ship a lot of food," she said.
The couple worked steadily last Monday, just days after Black Friday, and expect the work will pick up even more early next week.
"We'll be here every day until March," she said, referring to the many returns they'll be making after the holidays.
Pete Davidson said he doesn't know what to expect this season after experiencing the best business in 10 years during the past two holidays due to the pandemic.
"2020 was the best and 2021 was slightly behind," he said. "This year? Who knows."