SUNBURY — City police believe at least one person was shot overnight in Sunbury and city officers are seeking both a victim and the alleged shooters, officers said.
The shooting was reported at 12:49 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Market Street near Gashouse Alley, Cpl. Travis Bremigen said. The shooting occurred in tandem with a report of a 30-person fight, he said.
Several individuals were detained for questioning and police are searching for two individuals from Reading who are in the area but fled the scene, Bremigen said.
After dispatch, officers arrived on scene and spoke with several who were attempting to flee the area, Bremigen said.
Police taped off the area and discovered blood at the scene.
Evangelical, UPMC and Geisinger hospitals were put on notice to alert authorities if anyone came into an emergency room for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Sunbury was assisted by police officers from Northumberland, Selinsgrove, Ralpho Township, Lewisburg, Milton and Stonington state police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County Communications at 570-988-4539.