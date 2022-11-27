Parking was at a premium in downtown Lewisburg, Selinsgrove and Milton, as hundreds of shoppers browsed and bought gifts for themselves and others, on small business Saturday.
“I’m doing really well,” said Retrah owner Connie Harter. “On Black Friday alone — and by mid-day Saturday, we really blew it out. Overall, we’ve doubled our projected sales.”
Small Business Saturday started out somewhat slowly, although it did pick up, Harter admitted. “I think Black Friday has became so embedded in people’s mind. Small Business Saturday is growing, and I think more people are realizing it is a good shopping day in their local communities.”
Amy and Emily Bender came from Catawissa just to browse the shops up and down Market Street. At Retrah, they were particularly interested in some of the jewelry chains.
Amy said they weren’t looking for anything special, it was just a day to see what shops had to offer.
Others, like Melanie Fried, of Mifflinburg, first stayed in her hometown and then drove to Lewisburg on what she described as a beautiful warm day, perfect for checking out the shops.
Popular last minute gifts for Susan Small are old books, which is why she spent time on Saturday perusing the stacks at Mondragon books. The Kutztown woman said she and her daughter stopped in Lewisburg and when they saw Mondragon, it’s where they wanted to go.
“We’re just looking for now, but I’m sure we’ll buy a few books before we leave,” Small said.
Mondragon owner Sarajane Snyder said sales were slow on Saturday, although they were brisk on Black Friday. “We’re a specialty shop. We bring in hard to find books, some used.”
Mayor Kendy Alvarez said small businesses are the heartbeat of communities like Lewisburg and communities throughout the Valley.
In Selinsgrove, the Pine Street farmer’s market had expanded to offer all kinds gifts, from T-shirts to locally made arts and crafts.