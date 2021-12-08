SELINSGROVE — Judd Williams has attended the late-night shoppers event in Selinsgrove for years. But the Selinsgrove resident enjoyed the event from a new perspective on Tuesday night.
On a chilly night in Snyder County, hundreds navigated their way through the borough’s streets, stores and parks, listening to local musicians, purchasing from local vendors and meeting Santa Claus.
For Williams, a long-time employee of clothing store J. Kleinbauer, spending time with his wife, Connie, shopping and not working was a pleasant change.
“This is the first time I’ve been here as a spectator,” he joked while shopping in the Selinsgrove Commons area. “I was here for 25 years at Kleinbauer’s. This is a lot more relaxing.”
“I hope they get a good turnout, it seems like a lot of fun,” Connie said.
With holiday music playing in the background, Tammy and Mark Hoover made their first trip to Selinsgrove’s late-night shoppers event.
Transplants from nearby Lewisburg, Mark was checking on some merchandise he was selling at Remember When Primitives & Antiques, including charcuterie trays and food.
“It’s nice to see so many people here,” he said. “I came to drop off some stuff early and it was tough to find parking. We had to park on a side street.”
“The town is very well decorated,” Tammy Hoover said. “It’s nice to hear the music, enjoy some wine and spend a good night out.”
Vendors Brianna and Deb Smith, of The Greensmith, staked out a good spot near Santa’s seat.
After working with Joe Kleinbauer to decorate the urns throughout the borough, the Smiths spent Tuesday night selling decorative wreaths, greens and ribbons.
“We’ve got Santa right in front of us, so it’s a good start,” Deb Smith said. “It’s not as cold as it was last year.”
Brianna said it was their second year at the late-night event. She said they are also regulars at Selinsgrove’s Saturday farmers market and some of the same vendors were also on hand Tuesday.
“We see many of the same people, but there are some new faces, which is great,” Brianna Smith said. “It’s a different kind of vibe on a weekday evening. This gives us a great chance to support local businesses. As a company, we try to do anything we can to help everyone.”