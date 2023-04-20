DANVILLE — Residents and visitors to Danville who use the Downtown Danville Shoppers' Shuttle will have to find other transportation — at least for now — in May.
The free transportation program, which transported riders to local shops, restaurants, grocery stores and health care facilities in Danville and Mahoning Township, will take a planned pause at the end of April after nearly 12 months of operation.
In a statement released Thursday, Geisinger said the "program met and, in most months, exceeded its goal of an average of 120 riders a month. As intended from the outset, the shuttle project will pause to review its findings and explore opportunities to sustain the program in a new form."
Created through a collaboration between Danville Borough, the Danville Business Alliance, FishingCreek Transportation and Geisinger, the pilot program was originally supposed to run until the end of 2022 but was extended to a full year.
— The Daily Item