MILTON — In a number of select stores, Weis Markets has launched a new shopping cart system, where customers will need to insert a quarter to get a cart, explained Dennis Curtin, Weis director of public relations, on Tuesday.
The Milton Weis, located on Mahoning Street, is the only Weis in this region where that new system is in place, company officials said.
When the shopper returns the cart to one of the multiple drop-off locations, Curtin said, they get their quarter back. A similar process has been in place at ALDI grocery stories for years.
"We understand this will be an adjustment for some customers — we’ll have quarters available for customers who need them to help with the transition," he said. "We also, as always, have hand baskets for smaller orders."
This new system has been designed "to help keep our prices low, make sure we have enough shopping carts in convenient locations, and minimize theft and damage to cars caused by loose carts," Curtin said
Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.