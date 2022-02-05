Georgetta Bowes retired in 2020 to take over as full-time caregiver for her aging mother, anticipating the existing difficulty of finding affordable in-home direct care workers would be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bowes, 66, of Mifflinburg, moved in with her 90-year-old mother Marguerite Heidler more than a decade ago. Prior to 2020, it was already difficult to find workers to come in to help with hygiene and stay with her mother so she can go grocery shopping or her own doctor’s appointments. The pandemic created an even larger need, she said.
“These past years have been worse,” said Bowes. “It was difficult before that. When the pandemic happened I had to be home all the time anyhow and I took over as 24/7 caregiver. When it started opening back up, I retired. I knew at that time I couldn’t get a caregiver in here for the amount I would be working. I knew how difficult it was before I was working, and now there’s a pandemic. I knew I couldn’t get enough help in here.”
There is a critical need for in-home services for aging adults, according to Snyder-Union Area Agency on Aging Administrator Holly Kyle, who also serves as president of the statewide Area Agency on Aging Association. The same problem can be seen across in-home services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities, experts said.
“I’m calling it a crisis, and I don’t use that term lightly,” said Kyle. “What we’re seeing on the home care side of things, agencies do not have workers. COVID really peaked the crisis.”
Bowes said she has been unable to keep a consistent in-home care worker for years now. In the last two years, some workers have moved on to better pay, maternity leave or are staying away due to COVID exposure. Heidler has had COVID twice, but only mild symptoms, likely due to in-home workers not being vaccinated, she said.
“I’m doing the laundry, I’m doing the dishes, everything,” she said. “I just need someone in for a couple of hours so I can go to the grocery store.”
Her mother cannot be alone, she said.
Survey highlights issue
A survey conducted in October showed that all 52 Pennsylvania agencies on aging reported that they were having trouble finding in-home services for aging adults, said Kyle.
The demographics of those who become home care or health workers are predominantly female and have children in school or child care. When those systems closed or paused due to COVID, the children had no place to go and those workers were faced with a choice: Quit to take care of children or go back to the job, Kyle said.
“As the world opens up, we’re not simply seeing those workers come back,” she said. “What this does, for seniors, it really becomes a critical issue when someone who is living at home is without care. It’s hitting a crisis point.”
A person might end up in the hospital because medical facilities and nursing homes are faced with the same crisis, she said.
“Where do these people go?” said Kyle. “I’m not making light of this. Unless we have one or two extra bedrooms, I don’t know what the answer is. The care agencies are trying, but on any given day, my agency has up to 20 people who are approved for services, but providers do not have the workforce. What do we do? How do we Band-Aid this problem?”
Answer is not easy
The answer is not easy. There must be “meaningful employment, benefits, increased salaries,” Kyle said.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the hourly mean wage for home health employees or personal care aides nationally is between $13.02 and $13.69 nationally. The 197,570 home health employees in Pennsylvania — the fifth-highest total in the country — have a mean hourly wage of $12.75, about $26,510 annually.
“We need those workers to have child care, meaning keeping daycares and schools open. We need to create a pathway for these workers to go on with their education, such as loan forgiveness, employers paying for education. When they are asked to be the community front-line workers, in the middle of this pandemic or the next, we have to be able to compensate them in a way that is meaningful and supportive. It’s not easy. The environments are not easy. These are individuals who I believe do this work because they care about people.”
These workers are the difference between someone being able to safely or comfortably live at home in their community and placement in a nursing home or hospital. They assist with bathing, dressing, meal preparation, housekeeping — everyday tasks that are often taken for granted but can become a problem for older residents, said Kyle.
“It’s in many ways a preventative service that offsets much more costly and intensive services like nursing homes or hospitalization,” said Kyle.
The county-level aging agency — thanks to the Department of Aging and lottery funds — provides the funding for home care agencies, said Kyle.
Agency workers meet with older residents and their families to determine the need. To be eligible, a person must be age 60 or older and in need of assistance with activities of daily living. It’s not a 24/7 service. There is a maximum cap of $765 per month, said Kyle.
“There is a waiting list, not because of funding, but because providers don’t have workers,” said Kyle. “We have 17 people waiting to receive services in Snyder-Union.”
Funds are there, not workers
Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich said the shortage of home care workers has impacted the services the agency is able to provide older adults. Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, like other’s across the state, contract with home care providers to assist older adults in their own homes so they can continue to age in place.
“We have adequate funds to support personal care/bathing assistance for our older adults, but our contracted home care/personal care agencies are having a difficult time maintaining sufficient staffing,” said Leonovich. “At this time, our agency has approximately 75 older adults waiting for bathing assistance due to a lack of available home care workers.”
After discussions with personal care/home care providers, Leonovich said they have learned that it is difficult to find home care staff willing to accept this challenging but rewarding work at the salary rates the providers are currently able to pay.
“Potential home care workers are able to seek employment at fast food restaurants or big box stores and receive higher pay rates than the home care agencies are able to provide,” she said. “Home care agencies receive funding from private pay customers, aging offices, and medical assistance programs. Unfortunately, the funding available for personal care is not at a sustainable level for the home care agencies to increase their pay rates to their employees.”
Home care workers are “crucial to the day-to-day care” provided to older adults, she said.
“These older adults may require hands-on assistance with bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, laundry, and meal preparation,” she said. “Family, friends, and informal supports may be available to assist these older adults, but due to other necessary commitments, these supports may not be able to provide the level of care needed. Home care workers are often the trusted resource for many older adults.”
Concerning consequences
Selinsgrove-based Almond Tree Senior Solutions owner Wendy Cecco said there has been a “concerning shortage” of home care workers.
“We had felt this shortage and the repercussions prior to the pandemic,” said Cecco. “However, due to sickness, extended unemployment benefits and competition throughout the area with other companies vying for these workers, we are feeling the shortage even more than before.”
Home care agencies are now in competition with other large companies who are able to pay higher wages, she said.
“Those home care agencies who accept clients using Medicaid funding to pay for services are at a great disadvantage, as we need to accept payment for services as regulated by Managed Care Organizations and the government,” said Cecco. “These payment amounts, along with the many other costs to run an agency, hinder us from being able to compete with the higher wages often paid by larger companies outside our field of work.”
She added, “The consequences are concerning, as we often need to turn away people who are inquiring of services to care for a loved one because we do not have staff available to handle the needs of the client. This puts much-added stress on families who are trying to keep a loved one at home, often requiring family members to step in and help with care. These family members are often already stressed with other obligations of work or family.”
Almond Tree tries to compensate for the lack of workers by being focused on employee retention, said Cecco.
“We have also recently opened an Adult Day Center in Selinsgrove,” she said. “This will allow many seniors who need care to be able to come to the center for a part of their day. This will allow much-needed respite for the family caregiver and is much more cost-effective than home care. I wish I had a solution to this problem. Our heart is to care for people. But in today’s environment of staffing shortages, we are often hindered from caring for the new people who are calling us for care.”
Not a new trend Suzanne Purcell, the Director of BAYADA Home Health Care Snyder County Pediatric office in Selinsgrove, said the shortage of home care workers is not a new trend and can be largely attributed to a general lack of awareness.
“Many nursing students are unfamiliar with opportunities associated with private duty nursing and are not exposed to the field during their training,” said Purcell. “The low awareness of private duty nursing correlates to a sheer lack of applicants. Additionally, reimbursement rates are higher for nursing jobs in hospitals and long-term care facilities, making these opportunities more attractive than home care positions. This trend has worsened throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we are not the only ones struggling with recruitment. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are experiencing shortages as well. Once we get home care nurses through the BAYADA door they realize that it’s a great place to work.”
COVID fatigue is real and has certainly impacted BAYADA home care staff, said Purcell.
“Many of our aides and nurses working for the Snyder County Pediatrics office are moms with families,” she said. “With the rising COVID rates and schools returning to remote learning, these employees have had to take a step back to care for their own families. Working outside of the home during such a tumultuous time has resulted in burnout for skilled aides and nurses. Additionally, the ‘Great Resignation’ has also impacted the nursing industry. Many aides and private duty nurses are making career changes and looking for opportunities with higher wages.”
With shortages, family needs, unfortunately, go unmet, she said.
“Many of our families rely on the care our nurses provide for their children to allow them the opportunity to sleep, work a full-time job, and function as a family unit,” said Purcell. “When there is no nurse to cover a shift, it forces family caregivers to stay home from work or stay up all night to provide necessary care. This can result in added stress, exhaustion, and an interruption of ‘normalcy’ which negatively impacts the family unit. Additionally, having private duty nurses and home care aides in the home helps keep clients healthier, reducing the rate of re-hospitalizations. They can thrive within their own environment.”
The solution is to create greater awareness of private duty home care nursing said Purcell.
“It’s important to introduce nursing students to the field’s opportunities and share the tremendous benefits which include work-life balance, flexible scheduling, industry-leading training, and the chance to form close relationships with clients and their families,” said Purcell. “Additionally, we need to be attracting nursing students right out of school — that’s where our Nurse Residency Program comes into play. Through our program, home care private duty nurses have a chance to receive hands-on training, leading to growth opportunities and the chance to develop specialties and expand their skillset.”
Companies are short staffed
Anne Yeager Gibbs, of Herndon, said she worked as a direct care worker for more than five years before taking leave to run K9 Hero Haven, a nonprofit that provides retired working dogs a home for retirement.
“I worked a lot of overtime as they were always short-staffed,” said Gibbs. “At one point I would take two days off a month. I would work at least 48 hours a week and some weeks I worked 56 hours to help out. The work can be stressful because most companies are always short-staffed and struggle to keep up with the staffing needs of clients.”
Even though she is not doing home care currently, she said she knows COVID has made the situation more difficult as she still receives calls and messages weekly for employment.
“Working a lot of hours as a nurse can cause a lot of stress on your home life as you struggle to keep a happy balance between the two,” said Gibbs. “In some cases, the patient care is more critical or involved so it can be more difficult or stressful if you are juggling less sleep and downtime into the mix because you need to be alert and paying attention to meet your patient’s needs and be able to perform your job correctly.”
State agencies
Jamie Buchenauer, Deputy Secretary for the Office of Long-Term Living in the state Department of Human Services, oversees in-home care for older residents and those with physical disabilities. The Direct Care Workers help with meal preparations, hygienic care, and other non-medical tasks.
In 2018, Pennsylvania had 60,000 people being served in home. That number is now more than 105,000, said Buchenauer.
“More people are again, more are eligible, and now we have a pandemic,” said Buchenauer. “This is really difficult work.”
The Office of Longterm Living raised wages by 8 percent to assist with recruitment and retention. The federal funds from the American Rescue Plan were used to strengthen the workforce, she said.
Intellectual disabilities
Kristin Ahrens, deputy secretary for the Office of Developmental Programs, oversees in-home care for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism. Direct support professionals help with similar tasks as direct care workers.
“The staffing shortage in these services is frankly not a surprise,” said Ahrens. “We have been predicting that it would get harder and harder to find workers because of demographics. We have an aging population, we have people with disabilities living longer, and an increasing population that is in need of care. We have reduced the number of caregivers.”
The pandemic has exacerbated the issue in “ways no one could have predicted,” she said. “We did a survey in August looking at staff positions within our community providers pre- and post-pandemic. The vacancy rate is 27 percent. We have professionals working a high amount of overtime, people taking on extra work. We are seeing an extraordinary strain within the system.”
Most industries are experiencing these shortages, she said.
The jobs, Buchenauer and Ahrens said, are difficult, especially for those concerned about exposure to COVID. The jobs are one on one and physical distancing isn’t possible considering the nature of the work.
“Because you have these vacancies, people are working longer hours, they’re doing overtime,” said Ahrens. “That is all compounding. People are getting very, very burned out. They have to deal with outbreaks, testing constantly, masks, additional hours. It’s tough. We’re losing those people because of the compounding stress of the pandemic.”
As of Dec. 31, 12,218 people were on the waiting list for services through the Office of Developmental Programs. Of those, 5,100 are on the emergency waiting list, meaning they need immediate services within six months.
“The average wait time is 2.3 years, down from 4 years since 2015, she said. Those waiting may be getting other services that don’t fully meet their needs, which is why they’re on the waiting list.
The Arc in Sunbury
Tessa Moore, executive director of Arc Susquehanna Valley in Sunbury, and Brian Habermehl, a Northumberland man with cerebral palsy and a self-advocate leader at the Arc Susquehanna Valley, both said the shortage of direct care professionals is hitting them as well. The ARC is a nonprofit membership organization in Sunbury committed to promoting awareness, opportunities, quality programs, and advocacy for people with intellectual disabilities and their families.
The Arc Chapter in Sunbury and across the chapters are all “seeing and experiencing crisis-level shortages,” said Moore.
“These individuals who provide that work are huge, huge for the intellectual and developmental disability community,” said Moore. “They provide the support services for our friends to maintain an everyday life in the community, to live independently at home and to live a fulfilled life in our communities. With this shortage, it’s had awful effects on our friends and community.”
Habermehl said the professionals are “essential” and need to be paid “very well to provide quality services for us.” Right now, Habermehl said his family members are hired to do the work of direct care professionals for him.
“The median wage for DSPs (direct support professionals) across Pennsylvania is $13.20,” said Habermehl. “We cannot compete with other industries to hire qualified staff. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is the sole payer for home and community-based services. We cannot bill Medicaid, private health insurance, et cetera. Specifically, the Office of Developmental Programs sets the rates providers are paid for the services they provide.”
An increase of the state minimum wage will not raise the wage for these professionals, Habermehl said.
“If the minimum wage is raised, DSP rates must be increased beyond that or we can’t compete,” he said. “COVID-19 exacerbated the already present DSP crisis. Turnover was around 30 percent pre-COVID. We are no longer in a crisis but facing a collapse of the system. DSPs are essential health care workers even though they did not receive the distinction as other health care workers. Many continued to work despite the concerns to their own health and safety.”
DSPs do “essential work, personal care, and build relationships with the individuals they support,” he said. “They do everything from transportation to wound care to personal hygiene maintenance.
Justin Smyre, a Sunbury man with cerebral palsy, said he worries about who is coming in if his primary care worker is unable to come in. He needs direct care 24 hours a day.
“I take one day at a time,” he said.
Geisinger At Home
Andrea Harding, senior director of operations and strategy for Geisinger at Home, said the program has been thriving without any staffing shortages. Geisinger at Home is not the same as home care health, rather it brings health care to Geisinger patients who have complex, difficult-to-manage health conditions such as kidney disease, heart disease, cancers or dementia. Geisinger’s team of 100 doctors, registered nurses, dietitians, case managers, pharmacists and other medical support staff provide the care in the home rather than the hospital.
“We have been very blessed to have strong staffing,” said Harding. “The big issue we have is employees out with COVID or symptoms like COVID.”
The program started prior to the beginning of the pandemic and hasn’t stopped due to patient conditions, Harding said.
“We hired the right people who were comfortable with being adaptable,” she said. “Our employees are passionate and it gives them joy. To take care of an 80-year-old patient and keep them out of the hospital right now, it gives an immense sense of satisfaction and makes them feel like they’re making a difference.”
Since 2018, Geisinger At Home has taken care of more than 10,000 patients across 17 counties in Pennsylvania. Just over 4,000 are enrolled right now. They have taken care of 3,000 COVID patients and administered 2,500 doses of the vaccination to homebound patients, Harding said.
Summit
Leonovich said collaborations and discussions regarding this shortage are ongoing with several stakeholders, including the state Department of Aging, the state Association of Area Agencies on Aging, the state Department of Human Services, and state Home Care Association.
“I encourage potential employees to contact local home care agencies to discuss the benefits and rewards of providing assistance to our older adults,” Leonovich said.
A summit for later this year is being planned to bring big level groups to the table to talk about how to solve this. Home care, nursing homes and state workers will be involved, Kyle said.
“It’s going to be bigger than just myself,” said Kyle. “These will have to be bigger, powerful conversations to make a difference.”
The goal is to hold the summit in June or September, Kyle said.