The worker shortage affecting businesses in the Valley and nationwide cannot be attributed only to increased unemployment benefits, according to officials at PA CareerLink.
Margie Eby, regional business services coordinator at PA CareerLink, said the benefits certainly have an impact, but there's more to it.
"There may have been some cases that people chose not to return to work because unemployment benefits were paying more than their previous wages, but these workers would have been at risk of losing benefits if suitable work was available," Eby said. "The requirement that claimants search for work while receiving unemployment benefits was lifted since the onset of the pandemic, which may have affected the number of unemployed individuals actively searching for new opportunities."
In May, the state announced people receiving unemployment benefits will once again have to search for work the week of July 11.
Shortages are also attributed to remote learning/school days for families, lack of predictable child care, and fear of returning to the workplace for health reasons, said Eby.
"K-12 situation was not normalized this past year," she said. "There were adults previously part of the workforce that found it difficult to return to work because of needs at home. Alternative forms of schooling meant parents were needed at home because of children not going into the classroom, and needing assistance with online learning. In-person vs. remote learning schedules were not consistent, with in-person learning sporadically shutting down at times as a measure against disease spread."
Eby also said workers may have decided not to accept jobs if the wages wouldn't cover child care costs; and in some cases, "Child care options were limited due to capacity restrictions."
CareerLink is finding that the labor market is stressed for small and large employers, across all industries and Central Pennsylvania counties, with many open positions going unfilled. Additionally, retaining current workers has been a struggle for some businesses, due to workers having greater flexibility to shop the labor market for higher-paying jobs, said Eby.
"Another consideration is that, in some cases, the reduced number of active job seekers may not have the skill sets needed by businesses/industries to fill current job vacancies," she said. "Service industry employers recently have had an increasing need for workers, as their customer bases clamor to return to some semblance of normalcy. As more people are vaccinated and COVID-19 safety protocol is being lifted, people are more likely to dine at restaurants and increase in-person shopping, which has necessitated maintaining a larger workforce for certain service industry employers."
Advance Central PA, which is the former Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation (CPWDC) that serves nine counties in Central Pennsylvania, will soon be releasing a survey to a broad network of individuals seeking to better understand why they are not returning to work so that local strategies can be adapted as necessary to help businesses and job seekers connect.
The solution is not just based on one factor, said Eby.
"For the past 14-plus months, many job seekers have had the ability to work remotely or continue their education remotely and may have had to do so to accommodate the flexibility needed with school closures and lack of reliable child care because of the pandemic," said Eby. "Many employees and job seekers are comfortable working in this new environment. Employers may need to offer flexibility in work environments/scheduling long term to attract talent."
Also, she added, ensuring company wages aren’t below the industry average is another solution to attract workers back into the market.
"Gone are the days when employers can pay the $7.25 minimum wage when job seekers can start in entry-level positions for $12 per hour with other local and national companies. Advance Central PA and the PA CareerLink can assist businesses by providing relevant labor market information."
The PA CareerLink services are offered at no charge to the job seeker or the business. Interested individuals can learn more about all of the services available at www.CentralPACareerLink.org, she said.
The PA CareerLink Business Solution Team provides an array of services across the region to assist businesses of all sizes stay competitive and grow. Professional staff assist businesses with talent recruitment and cultivation; workforce training; business expansion and layoff aversion; labor market information; industry partnerships; and connections to local, regional and state resources.
PA CareerLink has so many resources for our job-seeking community and businesses to help overcome the challenges they’re facing, said Eby.
"We have specialized programs that range from assisting high school students deciding their next step after graduation, to helping individuals that didn’t complete high school to get their High School Equivalency Diploma, to assisting veterans in entering the civilian job market, or helping young and older adults find their first or next career opportunity," she said. "Our career coaches offer as little or as much support as our job seeker customers need to get a job that sustains them and their families. A few of these services include helping customers identify a career that aligns with their interests and life goals, helping job seekers practice for an interview or create a resume, and we may be able to help with financial support to earn a degree or training certificate.
Jamie Mercaldo, the PA CareerLink site administrator for Columbia/Montour and Northumberland/Snyder/Union, said they work with job seekers from all walks of life, of all ages and experience levels.
"We have spoken with job seekers who are looking for a new career, and this could be for various reasons," she said. "Some may wish to work in a field with less direct customer contact for their safety and/or their family members', while others may feel like it's time for a change. Many customers are interested in obtaining training for various fields, especially healthcare. Job seekers are seeing that there's a real need, and taking advantage of opportunities to gain valuable skills to advance their careers, whether that means obtaining their High School Equivalency or participating in specialized training to become a CNA, Phlebotomist, LPN, or RN. Most know that the PA CareerLink has programs which may help cover some of the cost of training for high-priority occupations, so we are often one of their first calls."
PA CareerLink is offering on-site and virtual services, Mercaldo said.
"Job seekers may search for and apply to jobs online from any device, or come in person to utilize our Career Resource Area," said said. "For those who don't have access to a computer or the internet at home, our computers can be a lifeline for performing job search related tasks. Our expert workshops are all currently conducted virtually via Zoom, so job seekers may participate from the comfort of their home (or anywhere with an internet connection). We work with customers from age 16 up, and our expert staff are always happy to answer questions."