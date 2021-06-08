Shortages: From chicken wings to lumber, costs high for consumers, business owners

SUNBURY — If planning to buy a dozen chicken wings, renovate or build a home, or just wanting to order imported cheese or olive oil, consumers should spend money wisely because widespread shortages are here and more are on the way, according to Valley officials.
Coronavirus outbreaks in meat processing plants, and a harsh winter impacted farms, according to the National Chicken Council. And it’s now starting to affect prices in the Valley.
A lumber shortage is sending wood prices through the roof, according to contractor Nick Reichner, owner of NJR Diversified Contracting, in Northumberland, said.
“Things will get back on track but for the moment it is tough,” Reichner said. “A quote you gave a month ago may have to be adjusted now because you don’t know day-to-day what will happen.”
The shortages are nationwide.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he was forming a task force to help undo bottlenecks in the American product supply chain affecting products from food to housing materials to computer chips and raw minerals, according to a report by The Associated Press.
Another problem causing increased prices is a shortage in the workforce, according to Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett.
“Everything affects everything,” he said. “It sounds like a bad answer but it is the truth.”
Consumers are out spending money and buying products making it difficult to keep up with production, Garrett said.
“Quite honestly, this is all economics 101," he said. "Whether you see the current economic boom that is resurging as a glass half full or half empty, the fact is everything is affecting everything.”
Garrett cited labor issues as one of the main contributing factors in the shortages of thousands of products.
"It all comes back to the labor situation,” he said. “The number one ingredient to an economy is people. I will not waste time on what policies are out there because what we know for sure is our supply chain is strong. It may be the strongest ever and there is no way to predict overshopping.”
The popular “wing night” at the Americus Hose Co., in Sunbury, has also slowed down after the cost of a dozen wings went from $7 to $12, according to general manager Bob Hare.
“A case of wings is about $150 and we get 18 dozen out of it,” he said. “I don’t know the answer as to why this is happening, but it is and all restaurants are bearing the cost of it.”
Hare said sales have dropped off on wings in the last few weeks.
“We know this is because of the cost,” he said. “For now, it’s the best we can do and we just have to wait and see what happens.”
Alex Skotedis, general manager, Skeeter’s Pit BBQ, said rising costs forced his restaurant — like many others — to raise menu prices.
“The cost of our wings have doubled over the past year,” Skotedis said of Skeeter’s bulk purchasing of chicken. “We had to pass that along and readjust our sale prices. People have been pretty understanding. We do sell a good product.”
Imported cheeses, meats and olive oils are also starting to skyrocket in price as, due to the pandemic, shortage of workers and shipping costs, those items will be expensive or even hard to find, according to experts.
Even police departments, such as Sunbury, have had trouble getting supplies, like ammunition, Chief Brad Hare said.
“I had to order our ammo in February,” he said. “We got it but it is not easy to get right now.”
Garrett said a course correction is inevitable as suppliers adjust.
“What is happening is demand is far outdoing supply,” he said. "As the economy is rebounding it will take a little while for supply chains to catch up. This will all level out at some point.”