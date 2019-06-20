Ten people were shot outside the troubled Deja Vu nightclub on Hamilton Street in Allentown early Thursday morning, police said, in one of the Lehigh Valley’s worst mass shootings in recent memory.
Many remain in the hospital, but all are expected to survive, Allentown police Capt. Bill Lake said.
Police were called to the 300 block of Hamilton Street at 1:56 a.m. to a report of a shooting and found multiple victims outside of the nightclub, which has been the scene of other violent incidents in the recent past.
Most or all of the victims had just left the club or were standing on the sidewalk outside when the shots rang out, Lake said.
Tashana Santiago, who lives at Third and Linden streets near the club, woke to the sound of gunshots, and saw people running across American Parkway into a shopping center. After the last few shots, she heard a car speeding away.
“When everything went silent all you could hear is the screaming and panicking,” Santiago said. “All I could think was someone is dying.”
Police from multiple departments swarmed the scene. Hamilton Street, between Third and Fourth streets, was closed in both directions until around 5 a.m.
At least 18 evidence markers had been placed on Hamilton Street.
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said he could not comment further on the investigation. Martin, who has served as district attorney since 1998, said he could recall no other shooting in the county with that many victims. He would not comment any further about the ongoing probe.
“I’m not going to answer any more questions about it,” he said Thursday morning. “It remains under investigation.”
Allentown police are asking anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 610-437-7721. Callers can remain anonymous.