SUNBURY — The Sunbury Shrine Club donated $12,820 to various outlets in 2020. At a recent meeting, the board of directors donated $500 to Irem Shrine Transportation fund (for transporting children to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia) and $12,320 to Shriners Children’s Hospital, Philadelphia.
This was an unusual year with COVID-19 and fundraising was affected by this.
This service is available to all children regardless of race, color, religion or relationship to a Shriner and at no cost to the patient, parent or third party. James Chamberlain Jr. is the hospital transportation coordinator.
If you know of a child the organization can help, call Noble James Chamberlain at 570-837-0256 or 570-274-7020.
The Sunbury Shrine Club officers for 2021 are John Bucher president, Malcolm Delsite, Jr., Keith D. Foust, Secretary, and Maurice E, Clouser treasurer.