NORTHUMBERLAND — Shumaker Industries employees will celebrate the company's 70th year on Saturday.
Second and third generation company presidents Doug and Brett Shumaker look forward to hosting current and past employees, as well as their families, at the Barn Appetit in Milton.
Two hundred thirty-eight people will attend the bash which will include dinner, catered by the Townside Garden Cafe in Northumberland, live music by the Danelle Cressinger Band and professional fireworks. Current company President Brett Shumaker said the gathering will be like a big "family picnic."
The company's most recent large gathering was 25 years ago, but wasn't nearly the event Saturday will be, Doug Shumaker said. "Brett tends to do things a lot bigger than I did," he said with a chuckle.
Roy Shumaker started welding in the Baltimore shipyards during World War II. Following the war, he lent a friend a hand repairing ready mixed concrete drums. He continued to do small repairs until he realized he could pursue a career in the field.
Roy and Jean Shumaker founded the Norry Welding Company in 1953. The company specialized in rebuilding concrete mixer drums in the Mid-Atlantic region. In 1979, Doug Shumaker took over the company following his father's retirement. The second-generation president changed the company name to Shumaker Industries in 1989.
Under his direction, the company opened a plant in Greenville, South Carolina. Shumaker Industries continued to expand over the next 25 years.
Brett Shumaker, third-generation and current president of the company, transitioned into his role in 2014. Prior to this, Brett Shumaker led the company's diversification and introduced the "Load and Go Ready Mixed Truck Wash Systems."
A proud father, Doug Shumaker explained the system. "It washes the truck before it leaves the plant and goes to the customer," he said. "Without the wash system, what is left in the truck hardens into concrete."
The Load and Go, introduced in 2007, took off in 2018. According to Brett Shumaker, the company sold about 80 systems in the first 10 years. In 2018, 40 units of a revised version of the Load and Go were sold.
The numbers continued to grow, the president said. The company sold 100 units in 2019, 200 in 2020 and 400 in 2020. The system has been installed in locations across the country and even internationally in locations including Hong Kong and Australia.
Though the company has expanded nationally, Doug Shumaker stressed that it is truly a family business. "I don't mean just our family, either," he said. "We have had a lot of fathers and sons work for us, and even some mothers and sons."
Brett Shumaker said he is fortunate for the company to have reached a third generation. "We had a rough go during the recession in 2009," he said. "We were really praying for things. There was no work and we were out of money."
It was at that time that Brett Shumaker started praying for the company, he said. "I always prayed about myself and my family," he said. "But that's when I started praying about work. I turned the company over to God."
Shumaker Industries started to see things turn around in unexpected ways. "I'd have guys, who I was just trying to keep employed, sitting around doing nothing," Brett Shumaker said. "Then we would get a random phone call asking if we were available for a project."
The company leaders told a story about their work on a large bridge across the Hudson River. "The silos were under-designed and fell over. It wasn't a job we would normally do," the current president said. "They offered an incentive to be early. Our guys worked right through Christmas and New Years. We would be early."
Brett Shumaker said his change in mindset is the reason the company still exists today. "I stopped trusting myself and started trusting the Lord," he said. "That's what we've done since. It's the whole reason we're here."
In the coming years, Shumaker Industries will look to continue its westward expansion as well as furthering product diversification. With many goals in mind, Brett Shumaker said the company is always hiring.
The president also said his fingers are crossed for the company to continue on to a fourth generation of leadership.