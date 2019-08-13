A brother and sister face charges after state troopers recovered 459 strips of Suboxone, nearly 15 grams of crystal meth and 500 strips of paper containing synthetic marijuana following an inmate visit at SCI-Coal Township last month.
Nancy Minnick, 39, of Philadelphia and her brother, John Minnick, 36, an inmate at SCI-Coal Township, are charged with felony contraband and possession of a controlled substance.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic issued an arrest warrant for Nancy Minnick, who is not in custody, according to court documents. John Minnick is still being held at SCI-Coal Township.
According to state troopers, a security team at the prison were watching film on July 7 and witnessed the siblings get up from their seats to take a picture together. Prison guards watched John Minnick take something from his sister and put it in his jumpsuit, troopers said.
Guards removed John Minnick from the visiting room and placed him inside a dry cell where they recovered the drugs, troopers said.
Troopers spoke with John Minnick who said he was propositioned by another inmate to make money, according to court documents. John Minnick told troopers he initially declined but later accepted the offer, troopers said.
John Minnick said he gave the inmate his sister's phone number and the inmate said he would arrange everything, troopers said.
Both Minnicks will now appear before Judge Gembic.