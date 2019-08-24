SIDCO rebrands, unveils student-made logo

The Susquehanna Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO) Board of Directors unveiled a new logo branding themselves the community Greater Susquehanna Business Development Council (GSBDC).
The Advertising Art & Design students of SUN Area Technical Institute developed logo designs for the GSBDC as a community service project. Students presented their ideas to the Council and modifications to the designs were completed by the students and Emily Grabow, Lewisburg High School Class of 2019 created the winning design.
— THE DAILY ITEM