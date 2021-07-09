LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival has been postponed.
Lewisburg Arts Council board member Sara Kelley said the decision was madedue to storms predicted today. The event will take place July 16, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Market Street.
Advanced registration for the festival has been reopened through Wednesday. Interested participants can register online at http://bit.ly/LewisburgChalk and skip lines July 16. In-person registration will be anytime between 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in front of Brushstrokes, 340 Market St.
Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing to keep the younger participants safe.
The top three creations in each of the five age groups will receive prizes, courtesy of Brushstrokes, Purity Candy, JR Pretzels, Pelican’s Snoballs, and Evangelical Community Hospital. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Artists do not need to be present to win.
For more information, please visit the Arts Council website, http://lewisburgartscouncil.com/#chalk, or Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LewisburgArtsCouncil, or email them at info@lewisburgartscouncil.com.