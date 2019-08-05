Work is under way to build ramps onto curbs along North 4th Street and Shikellamy Avenue in Sunbury.
Work includes base repairs, milling, paving, and the construction of new ADA curb ramps.
The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will begin constructing curb ramps on N. 4th Street at the intersections of Woodlawn Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue. This part of the project is expected to take about four weeks to complete. PennDOT expects the traffic impacts will be minimal.
Final paving will be performed next year on this $1 million project.