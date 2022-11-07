LEWISBURG — A damp, rainy Sunday morning didn’t deter a handful of volunteers of the Sierra Club of Northeast PA from turning out to pick up litter along a two-mile stretch of Route 15 in Union County.
The Sierra Club is the only member-led statewide environmental organization in Pennsylvania which believes open spaces, clean water, and natural resources should be protected so that current and future generations may enjoy them.
There are nine active regional groups all across the state that help explore, enjoy, and protect the state’s many environmental resources and fight for safe and livable communities.
One of the ways members help achieve those goals is by volunteering to pick up litter along the highway twice a year.
Beverly Menne of Middleburg and Caroline Balliet of Montoursville worked along the southbound stretch of Route 15 near Furnace Road and within an hour had already filled several black garbage bags with discarded trash.
“There is a disgusting amount of litter,” said Balliet. “You can’t even believe what people throw out the window. People should be ashamed.”
Items like plastic water bottles are among the worst items Balliet sees each time she volunteers.
“Plastic water bottles break down and emit microplastics,” she explained. “Then when it rains, those micro plastics get washed into the water source. That can mess with your health.”
There’s also fast food containers and wrappers, pieces of furniture that likely fell off a truck unnoticed, and even automobile parts.
“That sort of debris is something we don’t think about,” said Balliet. “When there are car accidents, there is debris left along the side of the road that doesn’t always get cleaned up.”
To do their job, volunteers have to be careful and take precautions to avoid getting hurt. They wear bright neon vests, post signs along the highway and make sure to always face oncoming traffic.
In addition to picking up litter, the Sierra Club hosts educational events and writes letters to both local and state representatives and the editor of local newspapers regarding environmental issues.
“The region is huge,” said Menne. “But we are really lacking volunteers.”
Only about seven people showed up to pick up trash, and Balliet said it’s unlikely they would finish cleaning up for the entire two-miles because it’s just “too much.”
To those driving by, it might not be apparent just how much litter there really is along the roadside, in part because some of it simply can’t be seen.
“One time there was a couch cushion that must have fallen off someone’s car or truck, then the mower came along and shredded it and it was just a mess,” said Menne. “You can’t see these things when driving by so you’re always surprised at what you find.”
“There is stuff buried under the grasses,” said Balliet. “And then sometimes the municipalities will mow, and it will just shred items and that makes it even harder.”
Still, Balliet said it’s important for clean-up to happen and it’s one of the few events the Club has been able to continually run since COVID hit.
“There were only certain things we could do,” she said. “We were really crippled by COVID.”
The Sierra Club is always looking for new volunteers. Anyone interested can find out more information on their website, sierraclub.org/pennsylvania.
Even if you don’t want to become a member, Balliet encourages everyone to think about joining in the effort to keep the roadsides clean.
“No matter what your beliefs are about climate change, don’t pollute,” she said.