DANVILLE — Work on a traffic signal project in Danville next week will lead to lane restrictions next week near the intersection of Route 11 and Ferry Street.
Beginning on Tuesday and running through Thursday, a subcontractor for Tra Electric will be performing work in the signalized intersection. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed between 6 and 10 p.m. Work will be performed weather permitting.
The traffic signal upgrade is part of an ARLE project, which is sponsored by Danville Borough. ARLE is Pennsylvania’s Municipal Signal Partnership Program, also known as the “Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) Funding Program”. For more information on the program, visit penndot.gov.