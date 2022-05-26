MANDATA — Line Mountain School Board members approved a variety of purchases at Wednesday night's public meeting.
The board approved the purchase of a new district sign to replace the current sign at the driveway entrance to the middle/high school through the Sign Shop, South Williamsport, at an estimated cost of $19,940. They also approved the purchase and installation of the state softball champion sign at the high school softball field through the same company at a cost of $2,965.
The board approved repairs to the elementary school fire alarm system through Johnson Controls Inc. of York, at a cost of $8,138.35. They also approved a proposal to inspect and test the fire alarm system at the middle/high school through Bershire Systems Inc. of Reading, at a cost of $2,970, effective July 1.
The board also approved the appointment of law firm Diehl, Dluge, Michetti and Michetti as the solicitor for 2022-23 fiscal year at an hourly rate of $125.