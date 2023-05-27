Women have served in America’s wars and conflicts throughout history, whether in support positions or on the front lines.
As far back as the Revolutionary War, women served as soldiers, raising morale and spying on the enemy.
“It is really interesting to see women’s journeys through the military,” said Danielle DeSimone, USO manager of content marketing, who has researched 200 years of the roles American women played in combat.
During the earliest days of our country,” DeSimone said, “women played service support roles, cooking and cleaning and mending. But so many women tried to get into the fray: Women pretending to be men, dressing up in their brothers’ and fathers’ uniforms and cutting their hair, faking it, and serving alongside men on the frontlines, proving that they could do just as good a job.”
In every time period, women have been the backbone of what was going on, added Troy Harman, Penn State professor of history. “Because when the men were off fighting, women are raising the children, keeping the farms and the shops. Holding all of that together.”
During the American Revolution, Mary Ludwig Hayes, became better known as Molly Pitcher. On June 28, 1778, in the Battle of Monmouth, Hayes gave water to the wounded and risked her life going out between the lines to provide water and bandages, said Harman.
Another hero, Margaret Corbin, was wounded helping to fire an artillery piece in Northern Manhattan in 1776. She was the first woman to get a pension after the war, Harman said.
In 1782, Deborah Sampson disguised herself as a man to become the first woman known to enlist as a soldier in the Continental Army. Samson was the only woman to earn a full military pension for service during the American Revolution, she served as an infantryman and was wounded in action, according to Harman.
The Civil War“Women were assuming public roles in the 1830s and ’40s, with all the chaos in the cities,” Harman said. “Women stepped up to bring moral reform into the overflowing cities with the immigration of the Irish and Germans. There was poor ventilation, poor light, poor safety in the buildings.
“In that chaos women became involved in relief organizations and moral reform movements,” he said, “and that carried over into the Civil War, where they did the same thing with the armies, where they brought sanitation ideas about cleanliness and morality.”
The Nurses Corps during the Civil War was also an extension of political activism. When the Civil War came along, the Nurses Corps brought sanitation and moral reform to the Army, Harman said.
“It was during the Civil War that women began to serve as nurses on a much larger and more official scale,” DeSimone said. Approximately 3,000 women served as nurses for the Union Army during the war.
Some women joined in the front ranks — in many cases, it was to be close to their husbands, she said.
“They would cut their hair and put black gunpowder on their face to make it look like they had a beard,” Harman noted.
Notable women stand out as heroes of the Civil War.
“Certainly, Clara Barton, who takes the sanitary commission, and helps it evolve into the American Red Cross,” Harman said.
Barton received a special “military pass” that permitted her to travel directly onto the battlefield, where she drove her medical wagons straight into the fray to tend to wounded soldiers, DeSimone said.
Dorothea Dix was appointed superintendent of the United States Army Nurses for the Union Army, leading her own “army of nurses” over the course of the war, she said.
Dix is remembered for pushing for high standards of behavior and training among her nurses, as well as providing ample opportunities for female nurses working in support of the military.
Meanwhile, some women even marched on Civil War battlefields. Historians estimate that about 1,000 women disguised themselves as men and fought on both sides of the Civil War, according to DeSimone.
At the Battle of Gettysburg, Harman said, “there was a woman named Mary Tepe, who wore a long red skirt and had pantaloons below that and carried a canteen with wine or some kind of alcohol for the wounded. She served behind the lines as a seamstress, laundress, cook. She was one of the few women in the Battle of Gettysburg on July 2, 1863.
In the official reports, an anonymous woman was found dead wearing a Confederate uniform, in the field of Pickett’s Charge.
World wars and beyondDuring World War I, DeSimone said, “about 35,000 women officially served. Women served in lifesaving roles such as nurses, and critical support staff roles such as the Hello Girls, formally known as the Signal Corps Female Telephone Operators Unit.”
Women served as typists, clerks, and telegraph operators, serving functions that men would have served, had they not been off to war, Harman explained.
They also were nurses involved in the Salvation Army, which helped both on the home front and front lines, collecting and serving packages to the troops.
In World War II, 350,000 women served in the U.S. military in occupations such as nursing, military intelligence, cryptography and parachute rigging, DeSimone said. So many men were drafted in World War II that women began to work in factories, producing for the war effort and for the domestic front. It was all symbolized by the iconic Rosie the Riveter posters.
World Wars I and II were really the big catalysts for change with women in the military to today, where women are able to serve in combat roles, added Mike Case, Senior Digital Archivist, USO.
To the presentWomen served in dangerous areas in World War II, Case said.
“Certainly in Vietnam, where the frontlines were kind of ambiguous,” he said. “Women were definitely in the mix, including USO staffers and volunteers.”
“The military has always been a bit of a boy’s club, but I think that is changing,” DeSimone said. “Women are just part of the ranks.”
In 2013 laws were passed to allow women in combat zones, Harman said.
“Women are breaking ground, even now,” Case said.
It was in 2016 that the first female NCO qualified as U.S. Army Infantry Combat.
“Women are still in the forefront of breaking down those old traditions,” Case said.
According to Defense.gov., in 2021 women made up 17.3% of the active duty force.