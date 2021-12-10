NEW BERLIN — A New Berlin single mom of three feels much better about the holidays now that she has found the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign.
“It’s been a hard year for everybody and I think it’s a great program for people who are in need right now. It just makes me happy. It just makes me feel secure that I have something there to make my kids happy,” Aimee Snyder said. Snyder 34, of New Berlin, originally is from Shamokin.
She has three children ages 15, 12, and 2 and lives with her fiancé. They live on his income currently.
Snyder says being a stay-at-home mom prevents her from trying to find a job, but she says a friend who is a Salvation Army volunteer referred her to the campaign for the first time.
“She just told me that she helps out with it every year. She’s actually one of the ones who will go and buy the gifts for children in the area,” she said.
As for what her kids may like for Christmas this year, “My little one loves dinosaurs, and my daughter is into beads and crafting and stuff like that, and she likes Xbox.”
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s less fortunate.
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation also will match the first $50,000 in donations.
Today’s total is $96,223.78.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.