MILTON — A young single mom of two young boys found the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign for the first time and it’s been a big boost.
Carmen Rodriguez, 22, of Milton is a stay-at-home mom for her boys who are about to turn 1, and 2.
“It helps a lot," she said.
She says she does get income from one of her son’s father.
Rodriguez says a friend directed her to the program, “She sent me the pictures from Facebook about it, but I went over there.”
As for what would be good Christmas gifts for her young boys, “Well, right now, learning toys and things like that.”
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation also will match the first $50,000 in donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.