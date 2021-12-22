BEAVERTOWN — A single mom in Snyder County says doesn’t know what she’d do if she couldn’t turn to The Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. Campaign, “It’s the simple fact that I have something to rely on this time of the year. It’s something that I know that it’s there, that it’s there to help, and it’s just the biggest help in the world, especially for a single mom.”
Lisa Kahley, 45, Beavertown, has a 10-year-old son. Kahley says she only works 12 hours a week and is also on disability. She has decided to accept Salvation Army’s offer for toys, food, clothing and other gifts.
She first found out about the campaign for or five years ago, “Whenever I got older and actually needed the help, a neighbor of mine who received the help introduced me to it and got me onto the program.”
The Here. For Good. Campaign is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp., and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation has matched the first $50,000 in donations, and that gift is included in today’s total of $126,508.78.
Today’s donations include a $10,000 grant deposit from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation and $50 from the New Berlin American Legion Home Association.
Donors can make checks payable to “Here. For Good. Campaign” and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to the bank at 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.