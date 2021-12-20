MOUNT CARMEL — A single mother with two children turned to the Salvation Army for a helping hand this holiday season.
"I'm always struggling," said Stephanie Jeremiah, of Mount Carmel. "I'm a single mom. I just started dating someone who helps, but before that, it's been a struggle."
Jeremiah, a food service employee at a nursing home, said she recently bought a home but everything started weighing down on her. She said she is always working.
"The bills just killed me," she said. "I was referred to the Salvation Army and I thought I would check it out."
Her two children — a 9-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son — are understanding of the financial burden, she said.
"My son is into sports, my daughter is into crafts," she said.
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation has matched the first $50,000 in donations, which is included in today’s total of $110,223.78.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.