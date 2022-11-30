Unexpected illnesses in Samantha Murphy's household made the single mother of two miss work for two months earlier this year.
Murphy turned to the Salvation Army's 2022 "Here. For Good." campaign in order to give her children presents for Christmas this year. Her children are ages 13 and 7.
"We got sick," said Murphy. "Being a single parent, with everyone sick in the household, I couldn't go to work."
Worried about Christmas, Murphy said she saw an advertisement in the newspaper about the Salvation Army's program.
She said her son wants a scooter and her daughter wants clothing.
"It's a wonderful program," said Murphy. "If you need help, if they have the space, they're willing to do it."
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.