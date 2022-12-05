A single Sunbury mother of four is grateful that the Here. For Good. Campaign is helping out her family this year.
Crystal Barann said the Salvation Army-administered program is helping her put presents under the tree for the children, ages four through 10.
"Yeah, I’ve been without a job since June," Barann said. "I've applied to 100 different jobs. I'm working with CareerLink, the reboot program, everything I can. I'm not getting any luck."
She said she has signed up for the program in the past, having heard about it originally from Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO), a Shamokin nonprofit that works to provide opportunities — including helping Montour and Northumberland counties residents find jobs and/or acquire rental and housing assistance.
Barann said she's grateful that the campaign will help her children have a happier holiday.
"(Some people don't realize) What it does for us parents. The joy it brings us to see them happy," she said.
Having used the program before, Barann has become an advocate, recommending it to other individuals.
As for her "kiddos," Barann said it's pretty simple.
"Honestly my kids are not really expecting much," she said. "They're just happy to get anything."
Her sons — ages 10 and 4 — are into video games and dinosaurs/comic book characters, respectively.
The girls — ages 6 and 8 — are into baby dolls, Barbie dolls and dress up.
The Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.